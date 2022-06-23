The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
