The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
