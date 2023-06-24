The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
