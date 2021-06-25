 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics