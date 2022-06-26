Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.