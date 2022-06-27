Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.