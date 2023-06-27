The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is…