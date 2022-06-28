Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
