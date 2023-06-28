Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…