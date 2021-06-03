 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

