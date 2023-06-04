Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
