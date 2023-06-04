Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.