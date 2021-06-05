Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's foreca…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and …
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.