The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93.…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…