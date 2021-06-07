Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light a…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.