Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM EDT.