The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light a…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds light …