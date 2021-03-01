 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

