Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.