Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
