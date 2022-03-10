Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.