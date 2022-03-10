 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics