Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.