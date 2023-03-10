Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…