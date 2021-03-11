 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

