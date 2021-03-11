Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach …