Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
