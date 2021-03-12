The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
