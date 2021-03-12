 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

