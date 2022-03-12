The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
