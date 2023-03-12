Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.