Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
