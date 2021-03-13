Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.