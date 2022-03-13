Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.