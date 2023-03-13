Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…