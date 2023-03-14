Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
