Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
