Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.