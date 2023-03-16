Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…