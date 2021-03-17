Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.