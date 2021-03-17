Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
This evening in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expect…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forec…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. …