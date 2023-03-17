Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…