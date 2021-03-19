Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.