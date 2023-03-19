The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
