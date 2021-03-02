 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

