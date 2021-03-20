Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
