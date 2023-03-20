Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
