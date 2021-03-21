Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
