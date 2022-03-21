Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
