Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expe…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll s…