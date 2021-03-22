Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
