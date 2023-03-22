Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expe…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll s…