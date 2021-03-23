Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
