Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.