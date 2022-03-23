Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecast…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wedne…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.