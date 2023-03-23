It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expe…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …