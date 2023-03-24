The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expe…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect peri…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…