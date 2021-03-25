 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

