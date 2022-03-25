Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees.…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecast…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.